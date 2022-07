As the funeral procession of Kanhaiya Lal started from his house in Sector 14 of the curfew-clamped city on Wednesday, thousands of people attending it chanted slogans at once baleful and spirited. Collective cries of ‘ Kanhaiya hum sharminda hain, tere qatil zinda hain ’ and‘ Bharat Mata ki jai ’ rent the rain-soaked air as people standing atop rooftops, on balconies and behind half-opened windows joined the chorus.