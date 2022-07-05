Jharkhand IAS officer arrested for sexually harassing IIT student at dinner party
Jharkhand: The accused, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Khunti Syed Riaz Ahmed, has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.Full Article
An IAS officer from Jharkhand was arrested and then suspended from the service for allegedly sexually harassing a trainee from IIT.