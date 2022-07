Most historians aver that Hyderabad was named after Haidar-e-Karrar, the title bestowed on Hazrat Imam Ali, son-in-law of Prophet Muhammad, for his indomit able courage and valour. Haidar in Arabic means lion and Hyderabad means the lion city. Historians say Hyderabad was named after Hazrat Ali as the Qutub Shahis, who founded the city, were Shia rulers.