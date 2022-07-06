Who is Dr Gurpreet Kaur, Mann's wife-to-be?
Published
Dr Gurpreet Kaur, the wife-to-be of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, hails from a village in Pehowa area of Kurukshetra district in Haryana.Full Article
Published
Dr Gurpreet Kaur, the wife-to-be of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, hails from a village in Pehowa area of Kurukshetra district in Haryana.Full Article
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be getting married to Dr. Gurpreet Kaur tomorrow in a closed private ceremony at his house..