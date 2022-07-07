Congress leader Raj Babbar sentenced to 2 years in jail for assaulting polling officer in 1996
Published
Congress leader Raj Babbar has been sentenced to two years in jail by a court in Lucknow for assaulting a polling officer in 1996.Full Article
Published
Congress leader Raj Babbar has been sentenced to two years in jail by a court in Lucknow for assaulting a polling officer in 1996.Full Article
A court here awarded two-year imprisonment to Bollywood actor and Congress leader Raj Babbar in a case involving the assault of a..