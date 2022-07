Amid tight security, the tenth batch of over 6,100 Amarnath pilgrims left from here on Friday for the twin base camps of 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas. A total of 6,159 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in a convoy of 249 vehicles amid heavy security of the Central Reserve Police Force. So far, over one lakh pilgrims have offered prayers at the cave shrine.