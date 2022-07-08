Student dies, several injured after old tree falls in Chandigarh`s Carmel Convent School
Published
The horrific incident took place during lunch time in the school when several students were playing near the old tree.Full Article
Published
The horrific incident took place during lunch time in the school when several students were playing near the old tree.Full Article
Relations between Jews and Muslims began in the seventh century with the birth and expansion of Islam in the Arabian Peninsula. The..