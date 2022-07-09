The engineer was handed over to the Sahar police on Thursday after immigration authorities found that some pages from his passport were missing after his return from the Maldives and he was unable to give a satisfactory reply to themFull Article
Man tears up passport pages to hide Maldives trip from wife, ends up in prison
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
