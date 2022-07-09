Rajnath Singh to launch 75 newly-developed AI-enabled defence products

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will launch 75 defence products powered by artificial intelligence (AI) on July 11, Monday. These 75 products will be launched at the first-ever 'Artificial Intelligence in Defence' (AIDef) symposium and exhibition organised by Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, as part of the celebrations marking 75 years of Independence ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and to promote self-reliance in the defence sector.