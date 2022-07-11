NEET Admit Card 2022 likely to be out TODAY at neet.nta.nic.in, check timing and more here

NEET Admit Card 2022 likely to be out TODAY at neet.nta.nic.in, check timing and more here

Zee News

Published

The NTA is expected to release NEET UG admit card 2022 soon at neet.nta.nic.in, scroll down for timing and other details.

Full Article