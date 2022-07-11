India projected to surpass China as world's most populous country during 2023: UN report
India is projected to surpass China as the world's most populous country next year, according to a report by the United Nations on Monday which said that the world population is forecast to reach eight billion by mid-November 2022. The World Population Prospects 2022 by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division, said that the global population is projected to reach eight billion on November 15, 2022.Full Article