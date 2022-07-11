EPS and OPS factions clash ahead of AAIDMK general council meeting- Watch video

AAIDMK is witnessing worst party feud after the demise of its supremo Jayalalithaa. Two factions led by Paneerselvam and Paalniswami are stretching their muscles to lay their claim on the party vote bank.It is in this context that the two factions clashed ahead of the General council meeting that was given nod by the Madras High Court. The fight is about the party posts. The supporters of the factions flexed their muscles.