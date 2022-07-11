Opposition criticises PM Modi's unveiling of national emblem cast on new Parliament; BJP hits back
While BJP leaders are gloating over the unveiling of the national emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, the opposition has criticised the event for several reasons. The national emblem cast is made of bronze with a total weight of 9500 kg and is 6.5 metres in height. It has been cast at the top of the central foyer of the new Parliament building.Full Article