Presidential poll: Manmohan Singh, Mulayam Singh Yadav arrive in wheelchair to cast vote

Former PM Manmohan Singh on Monday arrived in Parliament to cast his vote for the Presidential poll in a wheelchair.S ingh, 89, has been unwell after he tested positive for Covid last year, and has been away from the limelight since then. Another veteran leader, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, also arrived to cast his vote on a wheel chair accompanied by his brother Ram Gopal Yadav.