PM Modi meets President-elect Droupadi Murmu, says India has scripted history

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited the residence of President-elect Droupadi Murmu to congratulate her as she took an unbeatable lead over opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha. "India scripts history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President! Congratulations to Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji on this feat," PM Modi said on Twitter.