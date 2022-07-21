Pregnant woman set on fire by kin, loses twins

A 22-year-old pregnant woman from Kamareddy, who was allegedly set on fire by her mother-in-law n July 17, is battling for her life in a city hospital. Keerthana, who suffered 50 per cent burns, lost her twins as she had to undergo an abortion. Police said Ambavva often quarrelled with her daughter-in-law. To avoid trouble, Pandari along with Keerthana shifted to Hyderabad in search of work six months ago. On July 16, Pandari and Keerthana went to Achampet and the next day Ambavva doused her with petrol when she was in the kitchen and set her ablaze.