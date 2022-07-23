Govt tweaks flag code, Tiranga can be flown day & night now

As the nation gets ready to usher in the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence with ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, as part of which 20 crore houses and 100 crore people will unfurl the national flag between August 13 and 15, the Centre has amended the Flag Code of India to allow the tricolour to be displayed in the open and on individual houses/buildings through “day and night”. The provision earlier allowed the flag, when displayed in the open, to be flown from sunrise to sunset “as far as possible”.