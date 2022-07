West Bengal Partha Chatterjee will be taken to Bhubaneswar by air ambulance tomorrow. Calcutta High Court gave such an order. Partha will be taken from SSKM to the airport by the hospital's own ambulance. He will be accompanied by a doctor of SSKM and Partha Chatterjee 's lawyer. After that he will be taken to Bhubaneswar by Air Ambulance from Kolkata Airport.