Ram Nath Kovind moves out of Rashtrapati Bhavan, check where former president will live now
Published
Kovind drove down to his new home from Rashtrapati Bhavan after Droupadi Murmu took over as the President of India.Full Article
Published
Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday moved to his new residence at Janpath road, the bungalow once occupied by former Union..
Today, morning the former Bengal governor and now BJP-led NDA nominee for vice president, Jagdeep Dhankhar, arrived at the..
President Kovind, who was sworn in as the country's 14th President on July 25, 2017, is set to leave the Rashtrapati Bhavan on July..