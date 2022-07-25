International travellers with Monkeypox symptoms to be sent to LNJP Hospital from Delhi airport: Sources
Published
Monkeypox in India: Delhi international travellers who exhibit Monkeypox symptoms are required to go to LNJP Hospital.Full Article
Published
Monkeypox in India: Delhi international travellers who exhibit Monkeypox symptoms are required to go to LNJP Hospital.Full Article
Monkeypox in India: Delhi international travellers who exhibit Monkeypox symptoms are required to go to LNJP Hospital.
International travellers arriving in Delhi with monkeypox symptoms such as high fever and back pain will be sent to the LNJP..