Sonia Gandhi appears before ED for 2nd round of questioning in National Herald case: Key points
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday reached the Enforcement Directorate office for her second round of questioning in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. On July 21, the probe agency had questioned her for two hours. Sonia is accompanied by her children - Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and and party leader Rahul Gandhi - to the ED office.Full Article