AP EAMCET Results 2022 OUT at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link to check Manabadi scorecard here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is announced the results of the state Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2022 (AP EAPCET 2022) today, July 26, 2022. Candidates can now download their ap eamcet results 2022 manabadi on the official websitecets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates would need their AP EAMCET hall tickets to download their results and score cards.