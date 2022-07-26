`Sanjay Raut behind Uddhav Thackeray`s ouster as Chief Minister`: Ex-CM Narayan Rane`s BIG ALLEGATION

Union Minister Narayan Rane has made a serious allegation that Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut conspired with NCP chief Sharad Pawar to remove Uddhav Thackeray from the post of Chief Minister. Rane strongly criticized Sanjay Raut in a press conference today. "Sanjay Raut is happy. Because Raut completed the work given by his mentor Sharad Pawar. Sanjay Raut is a clown. I don't consider him a journalist. This clown is making Uddhav Thackeray dance. Sanjay, how much you exposed Uddhav Thackeray? Sanjay, stay happy at home," said Rane.