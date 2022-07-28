Monkeypox symptoms now different from those of earlier outbreaks: Study
Monkeypox symptoms being seen in the current outbreak are significantly different from those reported during the previous outbreaks in African regions, a study published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) has claimed. It says rectal pain and penile swelling (oedema) are being commonly seen in the current outbreak as compared to the previous outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2007-11 and Nigeria in 2017-18.Full Article