How Tamil Nadu has helped tiger thrive

The nationwide tiger conservation programme was initiated in 1973 and Project Tiger’s Golden Jubilee is only a year away. It is therefore appropriate to take stock of the status of the endangered animal on International Tiger Day. Based on annual population increase registered between 2010 and 2018, the 2022 numbers are estimated to have crossed the global Tx2 doubling mark with 3700+ tigers in its range states from its number of 1,706 reported in 2010.