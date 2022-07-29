Telangana CM KCR meets SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Delhi, discuss ‘national issues’
Published
Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav discussed the prevailing political situation and other national issues.Full Article
Published
Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav discussed the prevailing political situation and other national issues.Full Article
Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav discussed the prevailing political situation and other national..