Priyanka Gandhi stages sit-in over price rise outside Congress HQ; detained by police
Dressed in black, as several other party members did to register their protest against the government, Priyanka Gandhi crossed the police barricades put up on the road outside the party headquarters and squatted on the road, with police personnel asking her to move from there as section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is in force in the entire area of New Delhi district except Jantar Mantar.Full Article