Man attacked by mob in Maharashtra over post on Nupur Sharma, six arrested
Published
A 23-year-old man was attacked on August 4 in Karjat allegedly over a post he shared on Nupur Sharma's comments. Five people have been arrested.Full Article
Published
A 23-year-old man was attacked on August 4 in Karjat allegedly over a post he shared on Nupur Sharma's comments. Five people have been arrested.Full Article
A 23-year-old man was allegedly attacked with sharp weapons by a mob of 15-20 people for his alleged support of suspended BJP..