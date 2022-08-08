Rajasthan: Stampede at Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar kills three people, two others injured
Published
At least three people have died in a stampede that took place in at Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan's Sikar in the wee hours of Monday.Full Article
Published
At least three people have died in a stampede that took place in at Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan's Sikar in the wee hours of Monday.Full Article
Three women were killed in a stampede outside the famous Khatu Shyam Ji Temple in Rajasthan's Sikar.
At least three pilgrims are feared dead and several injured in a stampede at Khatu Shyamji Temple in Sikar district of Rajasthan on..