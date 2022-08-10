Black magic won't help win trust of people: PM Modi's dig at Cong's 'black protest'

rime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a jibe at Congress leaders protesting in black clothes on August 5 and said that those who believe in "black magic" will never earn the trust of people."Some people are resorting to black magic as they are immersed in despair and negativity. We saw on August 5 that there was an attempt to propagate black magic. These people think that by wearing black clothes, their period of despair will end," the Prime Minister said.