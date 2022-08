Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was on Wednesday appointed the 49th Chief Justice of India, according to a government notification.Justice Lalit would be sworn in by President Droupadi Murmu as CJI on August 27 and will have a 74-day tenure since he retires on November 8.CJI NV Ramana, who retires on August 26, had recommended Justice Lalit's name to the government as his successor.