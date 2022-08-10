Uday Umesh Lalit becomes 49th Chief Justice of India, to take oath on August 27
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit has been appointed the 49th Chief Justice of India. His oath-taking ceremony will be on August 27.Full Article
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was on Wednesday appointed the 49th Chief Justice of India, according to a government notification.Justice..