The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', which will be held from August 13 to 15 to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.