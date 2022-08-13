BMC officer jailed for 'gudiya' texts to corporator

Convicting and sentencing a 43-year-old BMC officer to 3-month imprisonment for addressing a 40-year-old woman corporator as "gudiya" (doll) in several texts sent late at night in 2016 along with pictures of "scantily clad" models from newspapers, a magistrate's court held that even though those were viral photos, it did not give him the right to send them to her. The court further said the concept of obscene changes from person to person.