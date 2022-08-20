Bengaluru gig cancelled; Munawar holds Hyderabad show despite threats

Almost two years after he was arrested, stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui gave his first in-person performance in Hyderabad on Saturday. With BJP members threatening to disrupt the show and the TRS government adamant on holding it, Faruqui made his sold-out audience laugh amid elaborate security arrangements and a tense atmosphere outside the venue. Cyberabad Police took into preventive custody 50 BJYM activists who attempted to enter the venue to disrupt the show.