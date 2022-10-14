`Let our daughters wear hijab, you wear your bikini…`: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on hijab row
Published
Reacting to the split verdict given by the Supreme Court on petitions challenging the Karnataka hijab ban, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed the Centre for forcing the Muslim girls to remove their hijab. Reacting to the split verdict given by the top court on the hijab ban, Owaisi said, “if Muslim women want to cover their heads, it does not mean, they are covering their intellect."Full Article