Rajasthan Woman marries Lord Vishnu. Reason - family pressure to get married, but social media trolling her

A marriage in a village near Govindgarh in Jaipur is making headlines for all the bizarre reason. While all the rituals - from Ganesh Pujan to pheras - were performed during the wedding. Everyone, except the groom, was present in this marriage. Pooja Singh, 30, of Jaipur has become a topic of discussion among all after getting married to Lord Vishnu. The photos and videos of the wedding are going viral on social media.