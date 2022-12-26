Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Admitted To AIIMS- Sources
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Monday, according to PTI news agency.Full Article
Sources have said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been admitted to the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi.
