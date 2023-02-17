Concept of 'Hindu Rashtra' against Mahatma Gandhi's ideals: Nitish

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday frowned upon the Sangh Parivar's concept of India as a "Hindu" nation, underscoring that this militated against what Mahatma Gandhi stood for. "We must not listen to anything that goes against what Bapu stood for. In this country, people of all religions live together. Bapu stood for unity and this was the reason for his assassination", said Kumar, who draws inspiration from the Mahatma's views in formulating his ideas of governance.