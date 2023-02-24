'TMC only alternative to BJP': Mahua Moitra hits back at Rahul Gandhi over Meghalaya barb
Coming down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his charge that the Trinamool Congress was in cahoots with the BJP, TMC leader Mahua Moitra on Thursday said her party was the only national alternative to the saffron party. The TMC MP's remarks came in response to Rahul's claim on Wednesday that the ruling party in West Bengal was contesting the Meghalaya assembly polls to 'help' the BJP win.Full Article