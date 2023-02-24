Congress treated Northeastern states as ATMs: PM Modi in Meghalaya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Congress and similar parties used to loot Northeastern states and treated them as ATMs, while the BJP considers the Northeast as the growth engine of the country's development. Addressing an election rally in Meghalaya's Tura, the Prime Minister said, "Congress used to remember Meghalaya only during elections. Congress and similar parties used to loot Northeastern states and treated them as ATMs... 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas' is secularism for us. For BJP the country and its citizens come first."