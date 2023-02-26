Manish Sisodia's arrest in excise case may throw a spanner in the works; AAP govt in spot

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's arrest in the alleged excise policy scam - though widely speculated by many, including chief minister Arvind Kejriwal - has come as a big jolt to the Aam Aadmi Party. Handling 18 of the 33 government departments, Sisodia was not only literally carrying the entire government on his shoulders, but his able handling of the dispensation had also given the chief minister a leverage to focus on the expansion of the party beyond Delhi and Punjab.