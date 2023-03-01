UK foreign minister raises issue of BBC tax searches with Jaishankar

UK foreign minister raises issue of BBC tax searches with Jaishankar

IndiaTimes

Published

British foreign minister James Cleverly raised the issue of BBC tax searches with external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday.During a bilateral meeting, Jaishankar firmly told Cleverly that all entities operating in India must comply fully with relevant laws and regulations. Last month, the income-tax department had conducted marathon survey operations at the offices of the BBC in the national capital and Mumbai.

Full Article