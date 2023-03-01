UK foreign minister raises issue of BBC tax searches with Jaishankar
British foreign minister James Cleverly raised the issue of BBC tax searches with external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday.During a bilateral meeting, Jaishankar firmly told Cleverly that all entities operating in India must comply fully with relevant laws and regulations. Last month, the income-tax department had conducted marathon survey operations at the offices of the BBC in the national capital and Mumbai.Full Article