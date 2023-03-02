Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2023: Full List Of Winners, Seat-Wise Winning Candidates Of BJP, Congress, NPP, TMC

Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2023: In Meghalaya, vote counting has begun under tight security at 13 sites (12 district headquarters and 1 sub division). In the first round, postal ballot ballots are currently being counted. For the protection of the strong rooms and to manage potential post-poll complications, 22 companies of central forces have been dispatched. At the sites of the counting, state police officers have been stationed. Results for the 59 seats in the Meghalaya Legislature will be announced on Thursday following the start of the counting of ballots at 8am. Voting for 59 seats in the Meghalaya Assembly was held on February 27 after a contentious campaign, and 85.17 percent of voters submitted ballots to choose between 369 candidates.