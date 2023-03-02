Sagardighi bypoll result: Congress candidate Bayron Biswas wins by 22,980 votes

The Congress on Thursday secured a seat in the West Bengal assembly as its candidate Bayron Biswas won the Sagardighi bypoll, defeating the nearest rival of the TMC by 22,980 votes. After 16 rounds of counting, Biswas, who enjoys the support of the Left, bagged 87,667 votes, according to the Election Commission (EC) website. Debasish Banerjee of the TMC garnered 64,681 votes, while Dilip Saha of the BJP received 25,815 votes, the EC website revealed.