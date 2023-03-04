Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje turns birthday bash into show of strength ahead of polls

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s birthday bash at Salasar temple in Churu on Saturday turned out to be a show of political strength, with at least 53 sitting MLAs, 14 MPs and 118 ex-legislators from the BJP attending the celebrations ahead of the assembly election slated for December this year. Since Holi and Raje’s birthday both fall on March 8, the celebrations were held on Saturday, even as the saffron party organised a protest rally against the Congress-led state government here.