Drunk student 'urinates' on business class passenger on New York-Delhi flight; cops register case on airline complaint
A passenger on an American Airlines’ New York-Delhi flight allegedly urinated on a fellow passenger and was handed over to security agencies on arrival here Saturday night. The accused is learnt to be a student in an American university. The pilot reported the matter to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) who, in turn, alerted security agencies. The DGCA is monitoring this case.Full Article