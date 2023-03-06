BREAKING: Manish Sisodia Sent To Judicial Custody Till March 20 In Delhi Excise Policy Case

Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, was detained in connection with the liquor policy case and will now be held in judicial custody through March 20. He will then be transferred to Tihar Prison. Manish Sisodia petitions the court to allow him to practise Vipassana in jail. Sisodia informed the court that the jail had a Vipassana meditation method for the inmates. Manish Sisodia is permitted to practise Vipassana in jail by the court. The court allows Sisodia to provide the Bhagavad Gita and a pen diary to the inmates.