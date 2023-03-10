Bhaang-poisoning caused death of Ghatkopar couple?

Two days after a couple was found dead in their flat at Ghatkopar on Wednesday, the police and state forensic experts on Friday hinted that it could be a case of intoxicant poisoning - like bhaang, alcohol. The couple's vital internal organs have been sent for analysis and the report is awaited. The chemical analysis of the stomach contents, along with traces of vomit found at the spot and footage from the building's cameras, could help piece together what could have happened, said sources.