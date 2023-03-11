'Rumours', says Tejashwi on ED claims that Rs 600cr 'proceeds of crime' detected during raids

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday dubbed as "rumours" the claim of the Enforcement Directorate that proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 600 crore were detected during searches on premises owned by him and close family members. The RJD leader, who is currently away in Delhi beside his wife who is expecting their first child, also said the BJP will be left embarrassed if he made public the "panchnama" (seizure list) signed after the raids.